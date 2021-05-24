Music is a therapy everyone needs - Banini

Ghanaian musician, Banini

Fast rising Ghanaian music artiste known by stage name Banini, has emphasized that his main purpose of going into music is to entertain and inform others.

For him, he sees music as therapy and a way of calming people and wishes for his music to soothe and calm down listeners.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s 'Late Nite Celebrity' Show, he said, “Music has always been a part of me and apart from the fact that I have always had the passion and drive to do it, I also do it to entertain and inform others.”



He revealed that another reason for him doing music is to raise money to start a radio station to support upcoming artistes.

“I would love to start a radio station and also a record label to push upcoming artistes. I have noticed they don’t get the support and help they need to push them.”



He shared that everyone deserves to listen to good music and insists there are also a lot of good upcoming artistes in the system, but lack the resources to push themselves.



“I hope to own a radio station and a record label and give upcoming artistes the support and backing they need,” he said.