Music is spiritual for me - Nana Acheampong's daughter

Gyakie is fast growing on Ghanaians and steadily becoming a household name in Ghana’s music industry and the entertainment industry in general.

With that powerful innate voice, she’s surely singing her way into many hearts.



Speaking to Lerny Lomotey on The Entertainment Arena, and answering the question “What does music mean to you?” Gyakie said “music means a lot to me, it’s my happiness. I spend most of my time listening to music or listening to beats because it calms me down, it puts me in some certain zone so even if I wasn’t doing it professionally I’d still be a huge fan of music.”



Gyakie continued to say “...it wasn’t planned, it’s something that happened but it’s spiritual in the sense that growing up I never thought of doing this thing professionally. I always thought I was going to be the girl in the office, waking up at 8, going to work and coming back but what has been planned by God has to happen so I’ll just say this thing is God’s plan.”

Source: Lerny Lomotey, Contributor

