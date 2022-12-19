0
Music isn't important to me at this moment - EL

El Track Ghanaian star rapper and music producer EL

Mon, 19 Dec 2022

Ghanaian star rapper and music producer EL has disclosed to his fans that making music is not a priority at this point in his life.

The VO Nation founder said this on Twitter on Monday, December 12, 2022.

He indicated that some "concerned" and unnamed people had been sending him direct mail (DM) asking about music.

"To those concerned, to those DM’ing and enquiring," he wrote. "Music will become important to me again early next year."

Without offering details, the 'Efa Wo Ho Ben' hitmaker noted that he is busy with something else at the moment.

"On some other vibes rn [right now]," he said, promising to "make it up to" his fans at the stipulated time.

On Saturday, November 5, the rapper, singer-songwriter, on the same App, gave the impression he was studying outside of his home country Ghana.

"So so [plenty] study study [book emoji]," he said. "Back home soon bearing gifts!"

The multiple award-winning artiste of Ewe and Ga descent was crowned the ultimate winner, Artiste of the Year, at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

His latest projects are 2021's 13-track Afrobeats 'WAVs (West African Vibes)' and the 14-track Hiphop 'Bar 6'.

