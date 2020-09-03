Entertainment

Music legend Kojo Antwi walks loyal fan down the aisle

Kojo Antwi walking his fan Efia Antwiwaa Kajah to the altar

Music Maestro Kojo Antwi on Saturday August 22, 2020 walked a lady fan down the red carpet and handed her over to the groom.

Efia Antwiwaa Kajah, who is a ‘die-hard’ fan of the musician, had been dreaming of holding the hands of the maestro while in her teens when she started following his musical works.



She told Suncity Radio of Sunyani that she started following Kojo Antwi at age 13, when in Junior HIgh School, and became an ardent fan of “Mr. Music Man”, playing and enjoying his songs at all times.



“I got so addicted to his songs (especially, “Nipa odo me”) and personality that I resolved to have him [hand me over to my future husband] when I was ready to marry, and go on and name my male child after him. My father, Mr. Kwadwo Asare Kajah, graciously agreed to my wish and gave that honour to my mentor,” an excited Efia Antwiwaa Kajah said.

“He did all these for me without taking a dime, and I’m eternally grateful to the maestro for this beautiful gesture,” she added.



Efia Antwiwaa Kajah, who tied the knot with Lieutenant Commander Solomon Dayira of the Ghana Navy, at the Arakan Methodist-Presby Church, Burma Camp in Accra, described Kojo Antwi as an affable and down-to-earth person, whose music soothes her.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.