Music lovers show up to support Black Sherif at maiden album listening

Music lovers trooped in their numbers to show their support for musician Black Sherif when the artiste organised a listening session for his maiden album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ on October 12, 2022.

The likes of DJ Vyrusky, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Robert Klah, renowned bloggers, and popular TikTokers, among others attending the event.



Detailing what went down at the event, Black Sherif was greeted with shouts and chants from people who had gathered to witness him make history with his album.



He wore a white crop top, wide-leg jeans, and a pair of sneakers to match.



He explained why he dressed that way and disclosed that he was a versatile person who liked to explore different things, including trying different music genres.



The 'Second Sermon' artiste shared that he wasn’t dressing to attract attention four months ago, but he found himself dressing in vintage and out-of-the-norm trends because he liked it.



Furthermore, he added that his versatility comes to him easily, the same way his music does, and people expecting him to stay the way he is will be in for a disappointment.

He disclosed that his versatility has also encouraged him to have different genres of music in his album, like his first reggae track.



The event ended with one-on-one time with the artiste.















ADA/BOG