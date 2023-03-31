0
Entertainment

Music producer Kaywa loses mother on his birthday

KAYWA BLACK.png Popular Ghanaian sound engineer, Kaywa

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friday, March 31, 2023, marks the birthday of Ghanaian music producer, David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa.

However, what is supposed to be a day worth celebrating has turned into misery as the popular record producer has taken to social media to announce the death of his mother.

Fans were looking forward to a nice birthday post from the astute sound engineer, instead, he waited till about midday to share a photo of his mother with a caption that announced her death.

He has, however, pleaded with individuals sending him birthday messages to rather dedicate the day to his mother.

“Rest in perfect peace mum. You chose the day you gave birth to me to go. I wish my loved ones will post you instead of me, because you’re the reason for my existence. It is truly you’re day, tonight at church, we will celebrate you. I’m truly grateful …Love you dearly,” the post read.

Meanwhile, tons of celebrities have trooped into the comment section of that particular post to extend their warm condolences.

Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Beverly Afaglo, Prince David Osei, Mzvee, Guru, Appietus, and many others have commiserated with the ‘Highly Spiritual’ boss over his loss.

Read the post below:

EB/BB
