Music producers must hire services of professional engineers - Da Hammer

Da Hammer known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei

Da Hammer known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei, CEO of The Last Two Music Group, has opined that the current crop music producers we have today are doing their best.

He, however, noted that music producers in Ghana do not invest in professional engineers to work on their songs.



He disclosed he was the only music producer in the country who employed the services of an engineer to assist him with his work.



He explained as compared to the western world where sound engineers are hired to assist music producers Ghana is not practising that.



Music producers in Ghana, he added, should be encouraged to employ sound engineers to assist them.

He emphasised that the current producers we have today, are doing their best and should be encouraged.



Hammer is known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artists, including Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kesse, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem and others.



As a producer, he is credited as one of the pioneers and key figures in the popularization of Hiplife or Hip Hop made in Ghana.