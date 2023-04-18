0
Menu
Entertainment

Music sensation Seley slams sensualism in Ghana's music industry

Seley Seley

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Switzerland-based Ghanaian female musician Seley has expressed worry over the excessive demand for sexual desires when female artistes want to promote their craft in the music industry.

According to Seley, she recently visited Ghana with the aim of making herself known in the Ghanaian music industry, but was shocked by the sexual demands.

Seley, who is currently promoting her "Problem" single, further stated that this phenomenon was worrying to talented female artistes who want to pursue a career at the top level.

She noted that during her stay in Ghana, many producers in the industry made sexual demands and were not concerned about her talent or how to develop it.

This, she said, was a major problem that needed to be addressed in order to create a more equitable and fair industry for female artistes.

Seley added that she was determined to pursue her career in music despite the few setbacks as she continues to work on numerous musical projects.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso
Several students trapped as STC bus somersaults on Accra-Kasoa road
NPP aspirant for Kumawu bye-election indicted by US court
Ghanaians are too petty –Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Your son was an armed robber - Police tells Albert Donkor's family
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service