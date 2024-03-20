Music sensation Susan Augustt to shake Obuasi on March 30

A flyer of the event

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Golden Icon Hotel in Obuasi is expected to host one of the rising female artistes in the country on March 30, 2024.

Le Yard Restaurant and Bar at the Golden Icon will see Susan Augustt serve patrons with her Neo-Afro-Soul music mixed with Ghanaian traditional music.



This highly anticipated event, which will be the first of its kind in the mining town of Obuasi, promises to be an electrifying night filled with music, dance, and the energy of the budding female musician.



In an interview with Susan Augustt, who grew up in Obuasi, she was full of excitement, saying she could not wait to showcase her rich talent to the people of Obuasi.



"As it is always said, charity begins at home. I will be coming home to treat my people to good, non-stop entertainment. I urge all music lovers to throng the Golden Icon Hotel in Obuasi on March 30 to witness good music from me," she said.



The concert is free and it's set to take place at 5 p.m.



About Susan Augustt:

Susan Augustt is a singer and songwriter based in Accra. She is a musician who can blend Neo-Afro-Soul with Ghanaian traditional music.



She collaborated with Future Stars Charity on their “Periods of Change” project, which aims to provide menstrual hygiene education and health support to



girls.



She has also performed at Afrofest Toronto, the Ahaban Charity Festival, the Library of Africa, and other events.



She is passionate about empowering emerging female artistes in Ghana through her music.