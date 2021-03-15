#MusicMadeInGH: Prince Bright shares his view on music collaborations in Ghana

Musician Prince Bright

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Prince Bright, the sole surviving member of the duo, Buk Bak has shared his two cents on music collaborations in the country.

Comparing music collaborations back then to now, he admitted that he has seen great changes in terms of team work and partnership in the country.



In an interview with Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush Show he said, “Although today, most people only collaborate based on affiliations and what they’ll get in return, it was not like that back then. Most of us feared the fact that we wouldn’t be able to have people to collaborate with on a song back then so we just went with the flow”.



He believes that, collaborations today are much better because they are open and, “you can collaborate with any artiste of your choice, provided the artiste in question is also ready to work with you on the song”.

He added that back then before one could do a collaboration, it will have to be with people they were affiliated to. And most of the time, the collaborations were more of an internal affair where, “we mostly collaborated with artistes signed to our record label unlike now that it’s more open”.



Moving on, he added, “Today you can just call Sark, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to jump on a beat with you and they will. Compared to back in the day, it was more difficult to get such artistes to be on a song with you”.