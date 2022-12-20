0
Musical group Agape Incorporated ready to storm Kumasi this December

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: Linda Abrefi, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel group, Agape incorporated, in partnership with Roger Roller Evangelistic Association presents “AGAPE PILL 2022” dubbed, “From my heart”.

In an exclusive with the organizers, this year’s Pill is about showing gratitude to God and showing gratitude glorifies God and helps us to see him.

It opens our spiritual eyes, and aligns us squarely in God’s will.

This edition of Agape Pill is a testimony and gratitude night.

The said program has been slated on Monday, 26th of December, 2022 at exactly 4:00pm at the forecourt of Kumasi City Mall.

According to the Agape Group, God has been faithful in fulfilling the great work he begun 39 years ago.

This spirit filled program has the honour to host Rev. Emmanuel K. Musatapha as the main speaker for the program. He will be sharing life changing testimonies and emphasize on the peace that God brings by knowing Him.

Gospel artistes to grace the event include, Minister Kofi Owusu Peprah, Minister Quame Gyedu who will both feature local highlife songs with a mix of contemporary songs, and to climax it is the Agape jointheirs and the Agape juveniles.

The rate is free unlike the ticketed 2021 edition and so all should come and let’s give thanks to God from our innermost being.

