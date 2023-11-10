Musical trio 'No Nation Gang' seeks to elevate music from trenches

No Nation Gang

Source: GNA

Music trio 'No Nation Gang' say they are on a mission to propel music from the trenches to greater limits and are ready to overcome any barriers that may hinder their progress.

The Elmina-based trio, namely Zubu, Second Paa, and BadOne Sticky have already become local favourites with their popular songs among the locals.



According to the talented music trio, they are ready to take on the mantle of taking ‘ghetto’ music to the next level and claim their throne of stardom.



"We want to approach music in a completely new way. We are three very good friends, and we decided to do this together since we have the talent.



“We do songs together, and this affords us enough time to come out with quality stuff that the ghetto youth can relate with," said Zubu, the singer of the trio.

Rapper 'BadOne Sticky’ said they look to inspire the "Ghetto" youth with their music and will not adopt any violent approach to their style of music but project positivity.



"Our style of music is attention-grabbing because a lot goes into the lyrics as we seek to motivate the youth. Violent lyrics are something we do not support, and our music is always about a positive lifestyle," he said.



The last member of the group, Second Paa, said they were poised to make an impact on the music scene with their talents.



He stated that they were looking to follow in the footsteps of legendary music trios including VVIP and 4X4, among others, who have left an indelible mark in the Ghanaian music industry.