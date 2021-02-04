Musician Adelaide the Seer hints of collabo with Diana Hamilton, others

Visually impaired young Ghanaian musician, Adelaide Bortier, known in showbiz circles as Adelaide The Seer, has revealed that she is set to collaborate with gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton and other musicians.

This revelation comes a few days after the singer teamed with award-winning music duo, Dope Nation to serve Ghanaians with an inspirational song titled ‘Wire Me’.



Adelaide speaking in an interview with Y97.9FM’s Chelsy Sey on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, disclosed: “I am hoping to collaborate with Diana Hamilton and other musicians. I like to do songs that inspire people and as such doing Gospel inspires people.”



The gifted musician used the opportunity to encourage listeners of the show as she said: “Don’t ever say it is over until it is really over. It is over when you are dead and gone. Let nothing stop you from being who you are. God is always there for you and his arms are always open for you.”

Adelaide Bortier sadly lost her sight in the final year of SHS after she was diagnosed with cerebrospinal meningitis which affected a part of her brain connected to her sight.



After living her life as a visually impaired person for about eight (8) years and some months, Adelaide is positive that life is still brighter and better.