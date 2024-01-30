Musician Skelenzy dies after being 'mistakenly' shot by police in Wa

Skelenzy was mistakenly shot by the police while riding his motorbike

Zumankyere Amos, widely known in showbiz as Skelenzy, tragically succumbed to his injuries today after being shot by the police approximately three weeks ago.

The incident occurred near the Loho Primary School in Wa, Upper West Region, while Skelenzy and his companion, Fidelis, were returning from Kaleo.



The 27-year-old musician, a native of Daffiema but residing in Loho, Wa Municipal, was mistakenly shot by the police while riding his motorbike. The bullets pierced through his abdomen, also grazing Fidelis’s thigh, who was riding pillion. Both victims were swiftly rushed to the Regional Hospital by the police for urgent medical attention.



Skelenzy, a graduate of Kanton Senior High School in 2017, leaves behind a wife and two children, a girl, and a boy, from different mothers. His untimely demise has shocked the community and the music industry alike.



Despite undergoing two surgeries during his three-week hospitalization, Skelenzy’s condition remained critical. Sadly, he breathed his last today, leaving behind a legacy of music and a grieving family.

Fidelis, the other victim of the shooting, is thankfully recovering from his injuries and is currently in stable condition.



The entire community mourns the loss of Skelenzy, whose promising career was cut short by this tragic incident.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, with many calling for transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices.



As friends, family, and fans mourn the loss of Skelenzy, his memory will forever resonate through his music and the lives he touched.