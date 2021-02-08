Musician stabbed to death by colleague

The late Unruly Crank

One of the finest dancehall artistes in Cape Coast by name Emmanuel Aikins, 28, known in music circles as ‘Unruly Crank’ has met his untimely death after he was stabbed by his colleague dancehall artiste, Bright Ellis known in music circles as ‘Shadow’.

What started on social media became physical on Sunday at Victoria Park around 3:00pm when the fans of ‘Shadow’ met that of ‘Unruly Crank’ and were attacking themselves verbally over who is the best Cape Coast Dancehall artiste.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the argument turned into a physical fight during which ‘Unruly Crank’ allegedly pulled out a cutlass but was snatched by ‘Shadow’ and stabbed him on his neck, and fled after committing the crime. He has not been found till now.



Central Regional Police deputy PRO, Sgt. Evans Entie in an interview confirmed the incident adding that the deceased was rushed to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect who also sustained a cut on his left hand, made a report at the station against the deceased and was issued with a Police Medical report form to attend hospital for treatment but was later arrested at Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital and detained.



The body has been deposited at the Bakaano mortuary for autopsy while police have launched investigations into the matter.