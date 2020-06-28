Entertainment

Musicians gets surprised with full set of instrument after a virtual concert

One of Ghana’s talented and skilled drummer, Kofi Emma also with the nickname “Abele”, was surprised with a full Pearl drum set as a present from Sweet Muzic Pro Audio.

It appeared to be a surprise gift from the musical company to the drum Maestro during a Live Facebook stream of their annual drum program, Drum-Off 2020.



The event took place on June 26, 2020, at 12 noon Live on Facebook and YouTube, monitored by Skbeatz Records.



‘Drum-Off is Ghana’s biggest Drum face-off’, a program which gives the platform for skilled musicians to show their prowess to the World.



The drum kind of brand presented to him was Pearl Export Series 5piece drums.



The virtual drum program was held in Accra, at their main branch.



Kofi Emma is one of the key players for artistes such as Ohemma Mercy, Sammie Obeng-Poku, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Francis Amo and many more.

There were other invited instrumentalists, such as One of Ghana’s female drummer AMGEE, Dave Jazzy, Frank Kissi, Emmanuel Pee, Ella, Joseph Bannor etc, present to play at the drum event.



Another musician who was also surprised with a present was Jay Mera, the formal producer, songwriter and arranger of gospel contemporary musician and Pastor, Cwesi Oteng.



He was also given same kind of drum set by Sweet Muzic Pro Audio.



These presents given to these drummers were to show appreciation for their immense contribution and hard work in the music industry, furthermore, their impact in today’s generation.



Sweet Muzic Pro Audio is Ghana's leading Musical Instrument Store. They are currently the authorized dealers for KORG, Pearl, Sabian, Audix, ESP, Focusrite, Cerwin Vega, KRK, Ultimate Support, SE Electronics, Focusrite, Vater, D'addario and many other world's top brands.

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

