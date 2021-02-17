Musicians should support each other for the music industry to improve - Jey Luchy

Rapper Jey Luchy

Ghanaian rapper and music producer, Jey Luchy has suggested that in order for the Ghanaian music industry to thrive, musicians should be ready to support each other.

According to him, Ghanaian musicians do not support each other which is why the music industry is stagnant after all these years.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show, he stated, “There is more to the industry than what we are seeing today. That is why we need to put more into our music. The only way for us to achieve everything we want to, is by supporting each other”.



For Jey Luchy, support in the music industry is not all about featuring another artiste on your song. He is of the view that support goes beyond that.

He went on to say, “We need to see the music as a business. We are here to make money, we are not just here to make noise and release a few tracks. We need to make money out of the music we make and we need to treat it as such”.



The Hip-hop artiste noted that “the support we get here is not like what we see outside the country."



He believes that in order to fix the industry and support each other, “artistes should sort out the issues they have with one another. And that is when we will really support each other wholeheartedly”.