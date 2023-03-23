3
Menu
Entertainment

My 11-year-old daughter is infatuated with another girl - Wanlov on LGBTQ+ controversy

Wanlov 216 Ghanaian musician and social activist, Wanlov

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and social activist, Wanlov, has touched on his own experiences and beliefs regarding the issue of LGBTQ+.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on the Talkertainment show, one topic that came up during the interview was Wanlov sharing his thoughts on his daughter's infatuation with another girl.

According to Wanlov, he expressed that he sees nothing wrong with his daughter taking a liking for another girl and that he fully supports his daughter's right to love whom she wants, regardless of gender.

He explained that his daughter's mother had informed him of the situation and that he was completely accepting of it.

“I have a daughter who is currently infatuated with another girl. I don't see anything wrong with that. She likes this girl, and that's what her mother told me. She is eleven,” he disclosed.

The conversation then moved to a broader discussion of the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

He noted that the term "queer" is often used as an umbrella term to encompass all individuals who identify as LGBTQ+.

This includes people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and more.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:

Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Related Articles: