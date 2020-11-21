My AFRIMMA win should inspire Ghanaian female rappers - Eno Barony

Ghana's Female Rapper, Eno Barony

Ruth Eno Adjoa Nyame Adom, popularly known in the showbiz circles as “Eno Barony” says Best Female African Rapper at this year's Afrikan Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA) should serve as a big inspiration for other female rappers.

The sensational Ghanaian rapper saw off competition from Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Moonaya (Senegal), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Bombshell Grenade (Zambia), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Askia (Cameroon), Candy Bleakz (Nigeria), Keko (Uganda), and Rouge from South Africa to win the top rap accolade in the female category.



Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment, she said the award was the biggest acknowledgement since the onset of her musical career which meant so much to her.



“It is the greatest so far in my career so yes it means a lot to me. However, I believe this would encourage every female rapper out there to believe that they can also do it,” she said.



The rapper said she always yearned to clear the perception of Ghanaians that men are better at rap than females.



She said her win as the Best Female Rap Act makes it obvious that women are equally good as men when it comes to doing rap music.

“I always wanted Ghana to know that when it comes to rap, we the women are as good as the men, and I believe it’s clear now. This time around it is a woman selling Ghana to the world with the rap,” she noted.



Eno Barony appreciated the support from fans and urged them to keep supporting her. She added that her second album titled ‘Ladies First’ would be released soon.



Lots of Ghanaian acts got nominated at this year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA), but only Ghana’s very own Eno Barony emerged winner.



Eno Barony was the first female to be nominated for ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ category at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). She is currently signed on to Magic Mindx Music Group.