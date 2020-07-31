Entertainment

My CD was the only gift Barack Obama left Ghana with – Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician, Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian radio personality and musician Blakk Rasta has disclosed that the former President of America, Barack Obama returned to the states after his visit to Ghana with only one gift.

According to him, the former President of America was given a lot of gifts by state officials and other prominent members of the country when he visited Ghana but left all of them behind.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive with DJ Advicer, Blakk Rasta said, “Obama left all the gifts he received in Ghana after his visit in 2009. He only took one gift with him and that was a CD of the song, ‘Barack Obama’ I made for him.”



The musician indicated that the former president listened to his song repeated all the way from Ghana to the United States of America (USA).

He revealed that regardless of some political actors trying to prevent him from meeting Barack Obama, the former President of the USA personally asked of him.



In the summer of 2009, President Obama travelled to Ghana, the final stop of one of his first international trips as President, and delivered remarks to the Ghanaian parliament in Accra

