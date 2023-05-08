'My ‘Ewe’ hit songs changed the language narrative' – Chief One

Chief One is a Ghanaian artiste

Ghanaian artiste, Chief One, has revealed that he changed the language narrative in the music scene.

“I changed that narrative you understand when you hear Chief One even if you can’t hear my language you’ll still vibe with my songs,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



According to the ‘Toyota’ crooner who sings predominantly in the Ewe language, most people don’t even understand his language but vibe well to his songs.



“A lot of people vibing to my songs in USA, Canada, Costa Rica, I mean everywhere and even I think Cape Coast most of the people don’t speak Ewe but they vibe to my songs,” he added on Cape Coast-based Property FM.

Chief One, who believes the ewe language will sell at the right time stated, “I used the Ewe how we’re supposed to use it and I normally say that Ewe will be the ish at the right time so for me it’s a process. Music itself is a language so that’s all I believe in that”.



The 'Wotelewoe' hitmaker was nominated for the ‘Best New Artiste’ at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) but narrowly missed out to ‘Friday Night' hitmaker, Lasmid.