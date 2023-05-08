0
Menu
Entertainment

'My ‘Ewe’ hit songs changed the language narrative' – Chief One

Chief One Co Chief One is a Ghanaian artiste

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian artiste, Chief One, has revealed that he changed the language narrative in the music scene.

“I changed that narrative you understand when you hear Chief One even if you can’t hear my language you’ll still vibe with my songs,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.

According to the ‘Toyota’ crooner who sings predominantly in the Ewe language, most people don’t even understand his language but vibe well to his songs.

“A lot of people vibing to my songs in USA, Canada, Costa Rica, I mean everywhere and even I think Cape Coast most of the people don’t speak Ewe but they vibe to my songs,” he added on Cape Coast-based Property FM.

Chief One, who believes the ewe language will sell at the right time stated, “I used the Ewe how we’re supposed to use it and I normally say that Ewe will be the ish at the right time so for me it’s a process. Music itself is a language so that’s all I believe in that”.

The 'Wotelewoe' hitmaker was nominated for the ‘Best New Artiste’ at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) but narrowly missed out to ‘Friday Night' hitmaker, Lasmid.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
Watch Otumfuo, Lady Julia on the dance floor at birthday bash in London
National Cathedral: Ablakwa explains why he kicked ‘court papers’
Use of Asanteman flag on coronation flyer draws Twitter chatter
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police