My Hollywood feature is a big win for Highlife music - Bisa Kdei

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Bisa Kdei

Multiple award-winning musician Bisa Kdei says his recent feature in the Hollywood movie "Jingle Jangle" is a big win for Ghana's Highlife music.

The Highlife musician was among the soundtrack composers for the movie which debuted on Netflix last weekend together with the likes of Usher Raymond, John Legend, Phillip Lawrence, Davy Nathan and Michael Diskint.



According to Bisa Kdei, his 'Asew' hit single which was re-fixed for the movie was a win for our music culture and was delighted about the positive response so far.



Bisa Kdei added he was not perturbed about the lack of commendation by some of his fellow artistes.

"Nobody owes me a post. It’s a big win for us all, for highlife music and the culture and I’m glad everyone is happy," he posted on Twitter.



Notably, artistes including Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, Kidi, Trigmatic, Lilian Blankson have commended Bisa Kdei on his latest milestone.



Bisa Kdei recently released his "Sika" single which is doing well on the airwaves and would likely release an album by the close of the year.