My ‘Maamiyaa’ featuring Medikal was inspired by my ex - Teflon Flexx

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

After winning the Unsung Artiste of the Year category at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Teflon Flexx, the SOG is out with another hit song ‘Maamiyaa’ which he featured AMG Medikal.

The song ‘Maamiyaa’ which is a Dagbani phrase was written and produced as a result of a painful heartbreak the singer's received from his first girlfriend when he came to the South from the North.



According to him, this painful heartbreak resulted in him becoming a prodigal, in an interview on Starr FM with CookieTee, he recalled that “This girl left me and out of pain I found myself misspending on stuff. I was inspired to write this piece. I vented my pain into this piece, though is a party hip-hop genre and is my happy revenge to her the pain she caused.”

‘Maamiyaa’ after it’s released on Friday is receiving lots of airplay, the song is out with both its visuals and audio. It is available on all streaming sites.





Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor