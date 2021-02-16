'My Muse' by Tecknikal is out

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Ghanaian- American Afrobeats artist and the first signee on Mugeez’s Extrial Music Label has served his fans with another masterpiece dubbed, ‘My Muse’ produced by iPappi and visuals directed by victorious films.

Tecknikal showcases his soft vocals on this afrobeats single which comes out with a beautiful rhythm ridding on smooth lines recounting how a special someone inspired something creative out of you.



He takes his listeners on a trip to the land of good music with an urge for more.



Speaking to him about the song, he said “It could be anybody at all, but in this case, it happens to be a significant other, that’s the perspective I wrote this song from,”

Listen to the song here:





