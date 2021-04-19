My Prempeh College teacher told me I will fail in life – Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako well known as Chairman Wontumi, has recalled what one of his teachers told him when he was in school.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Chairman Wontumi said he was not on the list of students, who his teacher thought they will be successful in life.



He revealed that his Economics teacher at Prempeh College, Known as Pawoo told him that he would fail in life.



Knowing himself very, Mr. Antwi Boasiako said he challenged him on that.



According to him, he believed in himself and replied to his teacher that he will be the most successful student after school.



When the teacher called him a “foolish boy”, Chairman Wontumi also rebutted that he is not foolish and time will tell who will be successful or not.

Even years after completing school, Chairman Wontumi stated that he still reads economics because it’s needed in everyday life.



He further revealed all the difficulties he passed through before he became successful in life.



Watch the full interview below:



