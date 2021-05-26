My ‘Run Go’ song best describes Ghana’s current state - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

BET award-winning Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy says his 2016 hit record ‘Run Go’ best describes Ghana’s current state.

According to the BHIM Nation president, leaders need to answer some critical questions that relate to the country’s current situation, posed in the song.



Ghanaian youth in the past month have protested on social media asking the government to fix various sectors of the economy.



In an interview with South Africa-based Moziak Magazine as part of celebrating African music on AU Day May 26, Stonebwoy was reacting to a request to name “a song that perfectly describes your country right now,” and he responded, “Run Go’ by Stonebwoy.”



Stonebwoy’s ‘Run Go’, a beautiful piece yet a crusade to keep leaders in the continent awake to their responsibilities to make the continent a better place.



In the song, he needed answers for questions, “Tell we where we gonna run go, After making our motherland a bitter place to live? Tell we where we gonna run go, Wen dem say we have to pay for the oxygen we breathe? Answer me now Mr big man. You no see everybody want to go run go up foreign no.”

He added, “simple life is all we want to live. Give me food give me clothes give me love and give me shelter shelter. Simple life is all we want life. Give me food give me cloth give me love and give me shelter shelter”



In the last part, he sang, “Ya uno fi hear mi please. [This a one yah song mi a sing from the deep. Down ina mi heart and mi a feel like to weep”



In the same interview, Stonebwoy revealed that he was yet to release a book on his song “LE GBA GBE” and this year he will be on tours, release more music, books, films and podcasts, engage in humanitarian work and other projects which he will announce.



Stonebwoy is currently in Cote d’Ivoire to resume his Africa media tour. He joined a 5-member panel on TV to have an in-depth pan-Africa conversation to address issues affecting the continent.