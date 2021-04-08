My Song ‘Gyedie’ is bigger than every gospel song which came out in 2020 – Ras Kuuku

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku

Reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year; Ras Kuuku has stated emphatically that ‘no gospel song released in 2020 could measure up to his collaboration with MOG , “Gyedie”.

Released shortly after winning his first VGMA plaque in 2020, the song described as ‘Gospel Reggae’ attracted positive reviews with some industry folks commending the Rasta-man (Ras Kuuku) for opting to feature the man of God (MOG Music)



Other opinions however expressed disappointment in MOG for agreeing to the call to work with a reggae artiste.



Fast forward 2021, the song has been nominated for the VGMAs Best Gospel Song category.



While expressing excitement for the feat , Ras Kuuku described those who at the time said gospel artistes shouldn’t be featured on a reggae song as hypocrites.

Speaking on 3Fm’s weekend entertainment show; Showbiz 927, The CEO of the ‘PUOM MOVEMENT’ further made it clear that his song ‘Gyedie’ is bigger than every gospel song released in 2020.



“How can you say that a gospel artiste shouldn’t be featured on a Reggae Song? When you listen to the song , it is more than their gospel songs … When you check my ‘Gyedie’ is way bigger than every gospel song that came out last year. (2020) “



“My Song ‘Gyedie’ is bigger than every gospel song which came out last year. Whenever I come out with a song, people say Ras Kuuku’s vibes are clean. Everything about Rasta is pure and unique and whenever I do music I make sure I come out with a clean song…I just want to show the gospel artiste that when it comes to that kind of music, we are way better than them “ Ras Kuuku noted.



Ras Kuuku earned two VGMA nominations for the 22nd edition of the prestigious awards; Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year and the Best Gospel song of the year category.