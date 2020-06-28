Entertainment

My VGMA brawl with Shatta Wale unintended - Stonebwoy

Contrary to what has long been speculated that the on-stage Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale brawl was planned, the Afropop and Raggae-Dancehall singer has revealed the action was unintended.

A section of the Ghanaian populace and music lovers believe the rivalry between the two top Ghanaian artistes is just to sell their brands; and the clash at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA19), is no exception.



But speaking on United Showbiz, a popular weekend night entertainment show on UTV, Stonebwoy cleared the air that, he had no such plans with Shatta Wale prior to their big night, as has been concluded by many.



"People say my colleague and I had planned what happened that night but it's not true, it wasn't a planned thing. It shows you how serious the music industry is", he told host, Nana Ama McBrown.



Talking about the fight, the 'Sobolo' hitmaker stated he does not want to dwell on the awfulness of the night but rather the good thing it has brought between himself and Shatta Wale.



"I've talked about this issue countless times on different platforms across the world but I don't dwell on the negative side of it. The beautiful thing is that today we sleep peacefully, we wake and call each other on the phone and we are all focusing on our works now and moving forward", he stated.



Background

Pandemonium broke out on the night of VGMA19 after Stonebwoy went to collect a prize.



He had just been awarded Raggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year when his musical rival, Shatta Wale, and his entourage mounted the stage.



Video footage of the brawl appears to show Stonebwoy holding a gun.



The action marred the event but after a short delay the VGMA19 in the capital, Accra, resumed.



During the acceptance speech for another award, Stonebwoy apologised to Ghanaians, saying "I only had to react out of natural instincts".

