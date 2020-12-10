My aim is to change the world – Musician

Musician Elpidio Dalmeida

Elpidio Dalmeida, a contemporary artiste of Ghana, has disclosed that through his music, he will be able to reach the ends of the world and also change the world as he has always wanted to.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Night Celebrity Show, he said, “I love to manipulate words because of my love for books and reading. I noticed that in Ghana, people don’t like reading so my friend advised that in order to make my dreams come true I just do what I love to do.”



Adding: “Apart from the fact that I do music, I love to write stories a lot especially things that have got to do with philosophy and psychology so I have always written a couple of books with the same intention”.

Elphidio Dalmeida believes that everyone can choose to change the world whichever way they want to but, he has chosen to do his through music.