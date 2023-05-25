My aim is to see industry makers not turned into beggars – Dr. Likee

Comic Kumawood actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr. Likee, has expressed his sincere desire to witness the progress of his colleagues within the movie industry.

According to him, he believes that it is far more important for them to thrive than to struggle and rely on others for their basic needs.



Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on a YouTube Channel, Ras Nene emphasized that his primary aim is to support and uplift his fellow actors, ensuring they do not face financial hardships within the movie industry.



He acknowledged that while he has attained fame from a young age, personal recognition is not what drives him. Instead, he is motivated by the success and well-being of his friends.



Ras Nene shared a scenario to illustrate his perspective: "For example, imagine meeting at a funeral and your brother is not working. You see, he will be asking you, 'Nana Sei, if you can find something small for me.'"



He further explained that he strives to create an environment where everyone in the industry can enjoy financial stability and comfort.



"You see, I have gained fame since my childhood as Ras Nene, and I always say that it is not about the fame, but rather my friends... But if you have noticed, everyone is doing well. Kolege is walking freely, Shifo, Kumasi, and I. You see, everyone is okay... So if I call you to come and work and you don't have money, then we help you. If you have money, then we work together," he added.









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:













AM/SARA