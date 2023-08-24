My apology to Nana Aba Anamoah was staged – Abena Korkor

Recall that about a year ago, social media star Nana Abena Korkor Addo rendered an apology to GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah.

Her apology followed after she accused Nana Aba of dating fraudsters.



Abena Korkor apologised to Nana Aba during an episode of United Showbiz’s program on UTV which was then hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.



However, speaking in a recent interview with Zionfelix, Abena Korkor alleged that Kwame A Plus and Fadda Dickson influenced her to apologize to Nana Aba.

According to her, she wasn’t ready but she was coerced by the aforementioned people.



Watch full interview below:



