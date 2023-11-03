My award made Sarkodie who he is now - Dr. UN ‘brags’

The organizer of the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN has said that he is part of the reason Sarkodie is popular in the country.

He explained that Sarkodie’s fame in Ghana soared after his popular UN award gained momentum in the country when it came to light that it was not a genuine award scheme.



The organizer of the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards noted that he has had several encounters with Sarkodie after the event but their relationship has not been as hostile as some people perceive it would be.



“I have met Sarkodie several times after the awards, he is my fan. Do you know that I made him Sarkodie? His previous branding was not good enough. If it was not me why does he trend with the awards?



“I made him trend all the time. After his issue with Yvonne Nelson, he was not popular until he used my trend and that is where the money is. Why is it that after my award which was held three years ago, anytime the media interviews him they hammer on my award?” he said in a video shared by Express GHTV on their Youtube channel.



When he was asked for his take on Sarkodie’s issue with Yvonne Nelson and what he makes of it, he said, “Sarkodie did not show responsibility as a man. In such situations, you have to man up and accept it whether you have money or not. Leaving her (Yvonne Nelson) to go through that trauma was not the best.”

Earlier in 2020, social media went wild after the likes of Sarkodie, D-Black, Berla Mundi, members of the academia, and some politicians fell for his fake UN award scam.







Watch the video below







SB/NOQ