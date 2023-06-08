0
My backing vocalist role for Antwi Ne Antwi's 'Sekina', others was fun – Nacee

Nacee Hdjkl.png Nacee is a popular gospel singer

Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has spoken about the early days of his career when he featured in Hiplife songs.

The producer and singer revealed how he used to be the backing vocalist for the popular music group among others.

“Back in the days it was full of fun just like I told you that I enjoyed what I did so every bit of my journey has been amazing,” he remarked as MyNewsGh.com observed.

He explained “Because it’s my brothers that we met to record Highlife music so the process we went through to record the likes of Sekina was interesting. It was just fun working at that time with the likes of Antwi Ne Antwi and other great musicians that I used to produce and sing behind the scenes for us to do amazing Highlife songs”.

Nacee reminisced about these moments during an interview with Cape Coast-based Property FM.

