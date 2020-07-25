Entertainment

My ‘bad girl’ brand is now an advantage - Mzbel

Mzbel (Nana Ekua Amoah) is a musician

Ghanaian musician and media personality, Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel has disclosed that while she is not proud of her ‘bad girl’ brand in her early days as a musician, she does not regret what happened because it allows her to advise younger women.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, she explained that she had no idea how showbiz worked and that her management team indulged her with money.



“My team pampered me with money. I was a ghetto girl from Jamestown but I found myself lavishing in money. My team always pushed me forward approving everything I did. My CDs and Cassettes were selling. I didn’t know how this business works. I was having fun and making money,” she said.



“I don’t regret exposing my body those days on stage. This is because I now have an experience on which to base my advice to young women . I have so much to say and so many examples.

"I am able to easily advise the young ones and I have pictures and videos to tell them about my past life and direct them on the path to go. In a way, even though I am not proud of the life I lived, I have a basis for my advice. And that is what has brought me this far,” she said further..



Mzbel’s appearance in Ghana’s entertainment industry was characterised by controversy, as the musician was often spotted in revealing outfits to perform songs filled with uncouth lyrics, most notably hit track ‘Awoso Me’.

