Entertainment

My beef with Funny Face is not over – Lil Win

Popular Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah

Popular Kumawood actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, famed as Lil Win has indicated that his beef or misunderstanding with Funny Face is far from over.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Lil Win said he was still holding a grudge against Funny Face following their fracas on live TV.



"The beef is still the beef,” Lil Win told Zionfelix and went on to explain his unwavering stance.



According to Lil Win, when a mad person is cured of his or her madness, there was still something left inside him to scare people with.



To wit, even though he and Funny Face made up on live TV, their grudge has not died out completely.

Asked what would make him finally let go of the longstanding beef with Funny Face, Lil said that the only condition he saw was for Funny Face to return Fred Nuamah’s award to him.



Lil Win said the award was the main ingredient of the beef and till Funny Face renounces the award or return it, “the beef is still the beef”.



He said the fact that he was in talking terms with someone, means he would not challenge him when the time was right.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.