My biggest song 'Enemies' wasn't selected for any category at the 2015 VGMAs - Jupiter

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Jupitar

Ghanaian Dancehall Musician Michael Okine also known as Jupiter has stated that his song “Enemies” was rebuffed by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) in 2015 despite filing for nominations.

He said this on Newday with TV3 while talking about his experiences after moving to the U.S. and getting signed with a record label based there.



He added that he hardly puts his achievements out to the public because of an experience where he had filed for nominations in all categories for his song “Enemies” in 2015 for the VGMAs but his song was never selected.



“My only problem is maybe when I do the stuff, I don't bring it out there? I don't know. Because I remember my biggest song wasn't nominated,” he said.



He added that he was disappointed because he needed the push in Ghana despite getting recognized internationally.



“Somehow I felt like, oh, some of us are also Ghanaians, and we equally deserve every push that every artist getting here. Because when it comes to the field of achievement, we all have similar, how do you call it, success? Talking about the A-list artists on big platforms. Big platforms I have been on it. International awards like the UMA, I won over Wizkid in their presence and all of that in the UK. So we are doing stuff like, we are doing stuff. But the acknowledgment here is quite less,” he said.

The hitmaker stated that other artistes have also had the same experience and such treatment pushes them to loose interest in the Ghanaian music industry.



“As for the VGMA. Everybody knows like they are the mother when it comes to achieving or acknowledging or even making Ghanaians know this guy is putting in work, you know what I'm saying? So obviously, when such things happen and it's happened to quite a couple of artists that actually let me just borrow this word, they dismiss them.



"So they feel like, oh, maybe their wakes are not being recognized enough. So they're just going to do their own independent things. But for me, honestly, myself, I'll be somewhat small,” he added.







ID/OBG