My brand is bigger than Medikal – Funny Face

Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has stated that his brand is bigger than Medikal.

He made this remark during a discussion with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.



Speaking in a video that Zionfelix.net has chanced on, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor said he has been in the entertainment scene for so many years now.



With about 20 years of existence, Funny Face averred Medikal has not been long in the entertainment scene when you compare.



He made this remark after Abeiku Santana reiterated that Medikal called the owner of bofrot puff puff mix.



Funny Face interjected that his brand is bigger than Medikal, so he won’t endorse it if he has not been called.

Watch the video below:



