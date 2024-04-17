My brand was established before I got married - Empress Gifty on criticisms her husband ‘revived’ her career

Empress Gifty together with her husband, Hopeson Adorye

Gospel artiste, Gifty Adorye, well known as Empress Gifty, has rebuffed claims that her husband, Hopeson Adorye’s influence in the political space helped to rejuvenate her music career.

She argued that prior to her marriage, she had already established herself as one of the best gospel musicians in the country, adding that her growth has nothing to do with her getting married to a politician.



However, she admitted that despite her exploits in the entertainment industry, her husband, who happens to be a renowned politician, has also aided her in some way since they tied the knot.



Speaking in an interview with MX24TV, monitored by GhanaWeb, the journalist asked, “There are claims that you became visible since you got married to a politician. Also, you get deals and mostly dominate conversations because of your husband. How do you feel about that?”



Empress Gifty, with a calm composure, responded, “I was Empress Gifty before I met my husband [Hopeson Adorye]. I always say that he was the icing on the cake. My brand was already at its peak before I got married.



“So, when I hear people talk about my marriage to a politician impacting my life, it does not bother me. I see my husband as the head, and I give him the respect due because I need love and attention. I don’t add what my husband does to my career; it’s not part of my ministry.”

