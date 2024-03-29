'My breakup with Burna Boy hurts, he prioritized my sex life' – Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don is a popular Jamaican singer

British rapper cum singer, Stefflon Don, has opened up on how her breakup with Burna Boy upset her.

Addressing her difficulty in moving on, Steflon Don said no man has ever been able to treat her the way Burna Boy did during their relationship.



One can recall that Burna and Stefflon announced their break up in 2021 after a two-year relationship.



Stefflon Don, during their breakup, disclosed how Burna Boy was changed by fame and wealth even though she remained devoted to him.



She also labelled Burna Boy a 'mummy's boy.'

However, recounting some of her escapades with Burna Boy during their dating period, Stefflon Don has praised his sexual prowess.



She said: “Many still don’t understand why my break up with Burna Boy hurt me so much. I’m rich, pretty, sexy and every man wants these curves you know what I mean? But no man has ever been able to handle me the way Burna Boy did when we were dating. He always prioritized me in bed and made sure I came at least twice before he came once.



She continued, "He’s the reason I respect Nigerian men. They practice what they preach. No man I’ve dated all my life has ever cared for my sexual life the way Burna did. A couple of things didn’t work out but I must give him that.”