My brothers and I were eating from dustbins after Nkrumah’s overthrow – David Dontoh

Veteran Ghanaian actor and television show host, David Kwame Dontoh has revealed how difficult life became for him and his family after the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in a coup on February 24, 1966.

In an interview with Oman channel sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Dontoh said at the time of the coup, he and his brothers were living with their father in Winneba and his father who was a member of Nkrumah’s Convention Peoples Party and a close ally of the former President had to run away from home in order to avoid being captured by the military which had taken over power.



He reveals that being left alone for two weeks, he and his siblings run out of food supplies and thus had to depend on leftover food from the bins of a nearby educational institute.



“Because they were cooking for the students in the institute, I used to go there with a bowl to collect the leftover food from their dustbin and then send it home for my brothers and I to eat. Because we didn’t have food, we had to eat from the bin for two weeks,” he revealed.

