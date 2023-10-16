My children are unbothered by my social media posts - Stephanie Benson

Ghanaian songstress, Stephanie Benson

Ghanaian songstress Stephanie Benson, known for her sensual music and social media posts, addressed the criticisms she has faced over her antics during an interview on MX24TV on October 14.

She clarified that her family is fully aware of her actions and remains unbothered by her online persona. She added that her offline and online personalities are equal, and she even walks around the house naked.



"They know what I do. And they trust what I do. A lot of people don't understand that. When I'm doing what I do on social media, my kids understand it because there's nothing I do on social media that I am not at home, okay? I walk around the house naked," she said.



She also described her nonchalant approach to creating content on social media, noting that she doesn't make any effort to dress up for her posts. Instead, she simply shares moments from her daily life, much like she would at home.



"It's only when I wake up in the morning and then I'm about to do a post, I don't strategically put on panties and a top and say, 'I'm going to do a post.' So the kids, because they know that about me, they see I'm not wearing pants, and they laugh and say, 'Mommy, did you forget to put on a jacket?' And we laugh about it, and they don't even say anything anymore," she shared.

ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



