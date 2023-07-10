0
My collaboration with Sarkodie is my most memorable – Pat Thomas

Pat Thomas Ft Sarkodie Pat Thomas delivered vocals for Sarkodie's Bra off his 2015 Mary album

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife singer and songwriter, Pat Thomas, has disclosed that his collaboration with award winning rapper, Sarkodie is his most memorable collaboration.

Sarkodie in his 2015 Mary Album collaborated with Pat Thomas to produce a timeless highlife piece titled, ‘Bra’. The song received global recognition and is still regarded as one of the best highlife songs from Ghana.

According to Pat Thomas, the collaboration made a significant impact in his career spanning decades.

Speaking to Akua Sika on Happy 98.9FM’s Happy Evening Drive he said, “Just because time changes I like what I did with Sarkodie. I have a lot of songs with other musicians like, KK Fosu, Kwame Eugene, Daddy Lumba and many others and although they are all successful, the one I did with Sarkodie stands out.”

He believes that it is one of those songs that will always sound new whenever it is listened to and also qualifies as one of his favorites.

Source: happyghana.com
