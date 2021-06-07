My colleagues at Radio Univers named me ‘Giovani’ – TV presenter

TV and radio presenter, Giovani Caleb

It appears that Ghana’s leading campus-based station, Radio Univers 105.7FM, does not only have a record of serving as a training ground for young journalists but also giving them ‘great’ names and wonderful identities.

That is the story of the host of the popular Date Rush show that airs on TV3, Caleb Elolo Adjomah.



Today, he is widely known as Giovani Caleb.



What started as a nickname in the newsroom has come to stay for the media personality.



He said that he hated it so much then but is now appreciative of the name.



Caleb disclosed this in an interview on the June 4th edition of Campus Exclusive

“It started as a nickname I hated so much then. The name is from the Archaeology Department. I didn’t want them to know I was studying Archaeology. So these guys got me the name from Univers. I am so glad I stuck with the name. I was going to look for another name,” he said.







Not only is he grateful that his colleagues gave him the name, but he is also proud to be among the tall list of media personalities that received their training from the University of Ghana-based station.



He believes that his success in hosting the Date Rush show is a result of the training he received at Radio Univers.