My contract with Zylofon exciting, amazing - Tiisha

Latest Zylofon Music signee Tiisha

Latest Zylofon Music signee Tiisha has described her five-year contract with the music label as great and amazing.

The dancehall artiste said she was excited and felt happy after she was signed onto the label.



When asked if she was not scared signing for the label following the challenges the CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 was facing, she said no.



”I wasn’t scared at all. I was happy and proud of myself,” after I was signed.



Responding to a question on whether she has been attacked by the public after she was signed, Tiisha disclosed all the attacks on her have been on social media but she was yet to encounter any form of physical attack from aggrieved customers of Menzgold, a company founded by the CEO of Zylofon Music.



”People do attack me on social media but, personally, I have not been physically attacked…I am happy and excited at Zylofon Music,” she added.

Tiisha says she is currently single but not ready to date because she wants to concentrate on music.



Dating she noted could distract her from her career.



”I am not dating. The music demands time and so I am not ready to date now.”



Tiisha was officially unveiled and signed at a relaunch of the record label on Friday, 12 June 2020.



She is the latest addition to highlife musician Kumi Guitar and rapper Obibini on the record label.

