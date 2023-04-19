'My dad bribed me to go back to the university' - Davido discloses

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido, has disclosed that his billionaire dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke, bribed him to complete his degree program.

Davido graduated with a second-class upper degree from the Music Department of Babcock University in Osun State.



While featuring on the latest episode of the +44 Amazon Music podcast, the singer stated that he was forced to go back to the university after initially quitting to focus on his music career.



According to him, his dad had to strike a deal with him that if he(Davido) attended lectures from Mondays to Fridays, he would build him a world-class studio and provide funds to shoot music videos on weekends.

He said, "My dad is just big on education. The first place I went, after I had run from home, was London. From there I came back to Nigeria and my dad wanted me to go to school ask so I was like ‘What is in it for me?’.



“He (my dad) said if I go to school, he has a land not far; he will build me a studio. But I should go to school from Mondays to Fridays and on weekends, work in the studio. It was a world-class studio. He will give me money to shoot some videos.”