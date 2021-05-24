My dad hates my hairstyle - Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper and afrobeat musician Kwesi Arthur has revealed that his parents dislike some facets of his music brand.



According to him, though his father has tried convincing him to change his look, he has refused to oblige as he loves to feel and be himself.



He believes this is who he wants to be and so as long as it doesn't affect anybody negatively to be himself or have his hair, he is keeping it.



“My dad didn’t like my hair and even to date, he doesn’t but this is me. I’ve taken my own path and I can’t be someone else. It doesn’t hurt anybody for me to have my hair and I like it so I’m keeping it”, he said.

He said this on the 'Dryve of Your LYfe' show on Y107.9FM with host Kojo Manuel, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The musician also revealed that there are so many times his mother has complained about him taking his shirt off on stage and pleaded for him to reconsider that action.



Nonetheless, he is yet to stop taking his shirt off on stage.



