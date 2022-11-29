'My daddy the dead goat' - Afia Schwarzenegger's birthday message to John Mahama

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and former president John Mahama

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger on the occasion of former president John Dramani Mahama's birthday on November 29 borrowed a line from his 2015 controversial statement where he declared to had a dead goat syndrome for the increasing demonstration and strikes under his administration.

"I have seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years; I don't think it can get worse. It is said that when you kill a goat and you frighten it with a knife, it doesn't fear the knife because it is dead already...I have a dead goat syndrome,” the president at that time told a Ghanaian Community in Botswana.



Mr Mahama on Tuesday was showered with praise and well wishes from his beloved wife, Lordina Mahama, members of the National Democratic Congress, friends, and family from across the country in honour of his 64th birthday.



Afia on Mahama's big day decided to bring back the statement that has been used against the politician by the opposition party for years.



The actress' message sighted by GhanaWeb read: "My daddy the dead goat. Happy blessed birthday to you Fmr President John Dramani Mahama."



Meanwhile, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has once again declared her love for Mahama in a Facebook that read "You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father. Our Good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner. I love you now, more than ever before. Happy birthday, John."

OPD/BB