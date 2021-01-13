My daughter is not depressed and not on hard drugs - Wendy Shay’s mum

Ruff Town Records signee Wendy Shay

Mother of Ruff Town Records signee Wendy Shay has dismissed claims that her daughter is depressed because she takes in hard drugs.

She stated emphatically that Wendy is not on drugs and not depressed.



According to Obaapa Kaakyire Addo, her daughter should rather be prayed for in order to succeed and not the lies being told about her.



Claims are that Wendy is losing weight abnormally because she allegedly takes in hard drugs.

But her mother in a Facebook live video on Wednesday, January 13 explained that the weight loss of the musician is a matter of her own choice and not as a result of the singer being on any hard drugs.



She further asked Ghanaians to eschew negativity and rather show support to one another.