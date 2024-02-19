My daughter once caught me bathing my wife - Afua Asantewaa's husband

Afua Asantewaa and her Husband

Kofi Aduonum, the husband of sing-a-thon world record contender, Afua Asantewaa, has opened up about the intense moments that define their love story.

Speaking in an interview on TV3 on February 17, 2024, Aduonum shared two instances that showcased the depth of their relationship.



He recounted an incident when one of their daughters unexpectedly stumbled upon them in the bathroom while he was bathing Afua.



"So we do stuff, but like I pointed out earlier..it is deep. One time, one of the girls saw me bathing the mother, she was like 'hey'!" he said.



He said be could not be without his wife, even for a few seconds.



"We were in a room one day. For a few seconds, she stepped out to one of the washrooms for about five minutes. I told her I had missed her," he added.



On the other hand, Afua Asantewaa mentioned that their strong connection dates back to her days at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

One of our daughters caught me bathing Afua Asantewaa. - Kofi Owusu Aduonum#TV3GH #LoveBrewed pic.twitter.com/m58jnwfJ2L — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 17, 2024

AM/SARA