My daughters are proud of my weird style of dressing – DJ Azonto claims

DJ Azonto is a Ghanaian singer

Ghanaian singer, DJ Azonto, has disclosed that despite the social media backlash, his daughters and family members are proud of his style of dressing.

In an interview with Property FM, DJ Azonto said he recently paid an exciting and welcoming visit to his wards' school.



Sharing details of his visit, DJ Azonto said that was when he realized that people, especially his kids loved him for who he was.



“My daughters are proud of me that’s why I said monkey no fine but the mother go like am so. my children, my mum, and my family are all proud of me. When I came back from London I went to visit my children at school but I didn’t want to post the video and you could see the excitement and how they welcomed me.

He added that he gifted his children iPhones and gave their teachers some money when he visited.



"When I went to visit my daughters at school, I gave all their friends money including all the teachers and other workers at the school they attend. I told them it’s the fooling they see me doing that’s bringing all this money and I even gave them a cheque that they should go and withdraw the money and use it to pay their workers.



“I gave my children an iPhone 15 and even my daughter who is just 3 years old now has an iPhone 15 and I gave it to them when I visited during school hours.”